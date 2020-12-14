Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song

LONDON (AP) — Justin Bieber has teamed up with a choir of London medical staff to record a charity Christmas single. The choir, made up of nurses, doctors and other healthcare staff working in the capital’s Lewisham and Greenwich public health service, joined the Canadian pop star for a special version of his song “Holy” in a bid to top the Christmas chart. Choir members recorded their vocals at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios. Profits from the collaboration will go to National Health Service charities. The choir gained fame when it vied with Bieber in 2015 for the Christmas No. 1 song. Bieber urged his millions of fans on Twitter to support the choir, which eventually won the top spot.