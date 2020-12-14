Lebanon’s PM refuses further questioning over port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister has refused to be questioned by a judge investigating the deadly Beirut blast in August. Two persons familiar with the case said Monday the premier has already given all the information he has in the case. Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former Cabinet ministers were charged last week by a judge with negligence over the Aug. 4 blast that killed more than 200 people, wounded thousands and caused widespread destruction in the capital. The four are the most senior officials to be charged in the investigation and were set to be questioned as defendants this week.