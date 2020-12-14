Local hospitals offer update on bed space availability amid rise in COVID-19 cases

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The ICU units at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital were at full capacity on Monday.



BARH CEO Rocco Massey said the situation is extremely fluid and it is not unusual to have high numbers like this around the holidays. Still, the hospital is bracing for a possible surge in cases and is asking the public to continue wearing masks, washing hands, and staying socially distant.



Massey said the hospital has space to move patients down to step down units as needed. The hospital is also still taking patients in other parts of the hospital, including the emergency room.



On the vaccine front, BARH is expected to get its first round of shots on Tuesday and may start offering the vaccine to health care workers as early as Tuesday afternoon.



Meanwhile, Raleigh General Hospital is also seeing a rise in critical care patients this week, releasing the following statement on Monday:



"As we have shared before, our bed capacity is fluid – changing nearly hourly. While we have seen an increase in critical care patients the last few weeks, we currently have capacity to care for additional critical care patients. Raleigh General Hospital is making every preparation we can to meet the demands of the community and plan for continued surges in COVID-19 cases."

The hospital also offered an update on the COVID-19 vaccine:



"We have not yet received an initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccines and are awaiting more information from West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources at this time. We are currently finalizing internal plans to distribute the vaccines in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and the state of West Virginia."