Princeton Community Hospital to receive Pfizer vaccine

PRINCETON, W.v. (WVVA) -- The Pfizer vaccine has made it's way into West Virginia. Governor Jim Justice says that top COVID care facilities are more than ready to receive the aid in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

"Today, we have a vaccine in the state of West Virginia that came into Monongalia county this morning and it came into Kanawha county," said Justice. "They will arrive tomorrow in Greenbrier county and Berkeley counties... vaccinations will begin."

Princeton Community Hospital is ready with open arms. Their pharmacists are set to get their supply of the first round of doses on December 15th.

Rose Morgan, the Vice President of Patient Care Services at Princeton Community Hospital, says that, "Princeton will receive about four hundred initial doses. Those will be distributed over about three different weeks and then the second vaccination, the booster vaccination, is being set aside for those people to get that booster about three weeks following their initial vaccination."

These doses will go to P.C.H. staff working closest with COVID patients, such as E.R., I.C.U., and the COVID-unit employees. The vaccine will be distributed to specific employees to avoid any interruption to workflow.

"Out of an abundance of caution, if someone felt tired achy or that they didn't know if they could work the next day, we wouldn't want all E.R. nurses to be out the next day," said Morgan. "We have to spread it out among different types of folks, among different departments, and in a prioritization type of situation."

Local residents shared their mixed feelings about getting the new vaccine, some saying that vaccines are helpful beyond just the scope of COVID.

"I think that it's definitely important for people to get vaccinated, not just with what's going on but in general, like flu shots, all your typical vaccines when you're going through school," said Mercer County resident, Matthew Parsons.

Others felt the vaccine came out too quickly.

"To me, there just wasn't enough research done on it, for the extended time that it came out," said another Mercer County resident and healthcare worker, Monique Younger. "The flu, we had time for the flu vaccination to actually be created over these years, but this COVID-19 vaccine came out way too fast for me, that's just my opinion."