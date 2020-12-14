Rain switches to snow this morning; slick spots possible

Running into a rain/snow event for our Monday morning! Starting off with rain showers, but rain will gradually switch over to snow as colder air funnels in.

Temperatures are warmest this morning, but will slowly cool down during the day. Temperatures will stay in the lower-mid 30s for most.

Snow will wrap up by this afternoon (around 1PM). Flurries/light spotty rain showers are possible into the evening.

Snow totals aren't impressive south of I-64. The ground will be too warm to see much accumulation on the roads, but grassy surfaces and vehicles will pick up on some accumulations. North of I-64 we could see anywhere from 3-5 inches. Areas such as Snowshoe may see 6-8 inches.

Even though we dry out during this afternoon, the roads will stay wet for some spots. So we need to be aware of slick spots/black ice as temperatures will be below freezing tonight!

Drier conditions are on deck for overnight and throughout Tuesday as high pressure builds in. Temperatures tonight will fall into the teens and the 20s though! Bring those pets indoors and watch out for that outdoor plumbing! Tuesday will be considered a cooler than average day with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Expect another cold and dry night for Tuesday.

Wednesday Snow Event:

Precipitation will build in quickly on Wednesday morning. This is the second snow/mix event we are keeping our eyes on! We believe this event will have a bigger impact than the one today. Plowable snow along with icy conditions are possible. North of 460 should see a better chance for snow, while south of 460 may hold onto freezing rain/snow/rain. Stay with WVVA for totals and timings as we get closer to the event.