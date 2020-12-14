Ravens get back Andrews; Hooper out for Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has one of his favorite playmakers back to face the Browns. Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield will be without one of his go-to guys. Sure-handed Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews is active for Monday’s critical AFC North matchup against Cleveland after missing two games. Andrews was recently activated after being placed on the COVID list. He has 60 catches this season. Mayfield will be without starting tight end Austin Hooper because of a neck injury. The Browns are also missing cornerback Denzel Ward. He’s sitting out his third game in a row with a strained calf.