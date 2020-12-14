US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. government agencies were ordered to scour their networks for malware and disconnect potentially compromised servers after authorities learned that the Treasury and Commerce departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage campaign discovered when the prominent cybersecurity firm FireEye learned it had been breached. FireEye would not say who it suspected _ many experts believe the operation is Russian given the careful tradecraft. It said foreign governments and major corporations were also compromised. Federal agencies have long been attractive targets for foreign cyberspies.