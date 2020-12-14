VHSL reverses course on face covering mandate

(WVVA) - The Virginia High School League will no longer require members schools to comply with state recommendations that face coverings been worn while participating in sports.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's Executive Order 72 states that face covering requirements does not apply to "individuals exercising or using exercise equipment." The VHSL is still strongly encouraging the wearing of face coverings, but it will no longer be mandatory.

“VHSL apologizes for any confusion created by its original release,” Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in a statement. “We ask the public to understand that it is the first mission of VHSL to make sure that athletics are conducted in a safe and healthy environment, and it was that desire that motivated the original decision.”

