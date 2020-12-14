Vigil hosted for front line worker with COVID-19

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - Music, prayer and a lot of friendly faces... a vigil in the Princeton Community Hospital parking lot.

For a friend, co-worker, wife, mother, grandmother, licensed practical nurse, front line worker...

Teresa Rowe lay inside the hospital on a ventilator, fighting for her life against COVID-19.

"When you work in the medical field, people don't realize that front line workers are very important," Joey Rowe, Teresa's husband, said. "You don't realize that everyday, we go into work, we put our own selves in jeopardy to take care of others."

That's a sacrifice Joey said Teresa was always willing to make because she loves her job.

"She dedicates her whole, entire life to the job that she does. She's very special. She's near and dear, and we just want her home."

Joey said her story isn't over yet.

"She's a fighter."

The group prayed for healing.

"It means the world to me. Because, it lets me know that people care."