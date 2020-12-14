Virginia’s newest virus restrictions are now in place

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s newest restrictions to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus have taken effect. The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the new rules include curbing late-night activities and gatherings of large groups. Gov. Ralph Northam’s order limits social gatherings to no more than 10 people. The order also expands mask requirements. Anyone over 5 needs to wear one anytime they are outside their home and are unable to be at least 6 feet from others. There is also a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. The curfew does not apply to people who are working or for other specified reasons. Restaurants also must close by midnight and stop selling alcohol by 10 p.m.