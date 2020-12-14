WATCH LIVE: WV Electors meet to cast vote for President

WATCH LIVE: WV Electors meet to cast vote for PresidentNew
CHARLESTON, WV (WVVA) - Members of West Virginia's Electoral College meet Monday to cast their cots for President and Vice President of the United States.
In the meeting, West Virginia's Electors are expected to officially cast the state's five electoral votes for President Donald Trump.
West Virginia's Presidential Electors are as follows:
Lewis Rexroad - 1st Congressional District
Beth Bloch - 2nd Congressional District
Gov. Jim Justice - 3rd Congressional District
Paul Hartling - at-large
Gary Duncan - at-large
The proceeding begins at 2 p.m. You can watch the meeting here, or on WVVA's Facebook page.