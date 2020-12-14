WATCH LIVE: WV Electors meet to cast vote for President

CHARLESTON, WV (WVVA) - Members of West Virginia's Electoral College meet Monday to cast their cots for President and Vice President of the United States.

In the meeting, West Virginia's Electors are expected to officially cast the state's five electoral votes for President Donald Trump.

West Virginia's Presidential Electors are as follows:

Lewis Rexroad - 1st Congressional District

Beth Bloch - 2nd Congressional District

Gov. Jim Justice - 3rd Congressional District

Paul Hartling - at-large

Gary Duncan - at-large

The proceeding begins at 2 p.m. You can watch the meeting here, or on WVVA's Facebook page.