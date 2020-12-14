West Virginia casts 5 electoral votes for Trump

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s five presidential electors have cast their votes for President Donald Trump, who won nearly 69% of the state’s popular vote in November. The electors signed off on their votes inside the state capitol building in Charleston on Monday. Secretary of State Mac Warner presided over the live-streamed ceremony that took less than 15 minutes. Warner says the November election produced the second highest voter turnout in the state’s history. His office said 803,000 voters cast a ballot, equaling about 63% of registered voters. Nationally, President-elect Joe Biden won enough states to claim 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump.