West Virginia governor to be among 1st to get vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he will get a coronavirus shot on Monday afternoon. He expects to be vaccinated on the same day the first doses shipped nationwide for health workers and people in long-term care centers. West Virginia officials say they want to demonstrate their confidence in the vaccine. The White House on Sunday reversed a plan to vaccinate top government officials while essential workers and nursing home patients await first doses. It could be months before the general public has access to a vaccine. Others such as the governor of Tennessee are waiting until their population group is on the vaccine priority list.