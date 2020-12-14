Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 4:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Wyoming County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to a

tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Virginia and central, northeast,

northern, southeast and southern West Virginia.

* WHEN…From Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&