Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 4:00 AM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Wyoming County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to a
tenth of an inch possible.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Virginia and central, northeast,
northern, southeast and southern West Virginia.
* WHEN…From Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&