MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountaineers have postponed next week's home showdown with Coppin State, due to a COVID-19 pause in the Golden Eagles' basketball activities.

Originally planned for December 22, the two teams plan on rescheduling the game for a later date in December.

Mike Carey and the WVU women take the floor next on December 18 against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.