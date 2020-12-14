Wythe County man charged with malicious wounding, other crimes

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - A man recently released from prison has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes.

On December 11, 2020, the Wythe County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Wythe County Community Hospital after a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Deputies arrived at WCCH and talked with James Collins, who had a gunshot wound in his left arm.

Collins told deputies that he was shot by James Collins Hunley at a residence on Blades Trail in the Max Meadows community in Wythe County.

Deputies traveled to the alleged residence where the shooting had occured and found Hunley.

Hunley was then taken into custody.

After receiving a search warrant, investigators searched the residence.

Investigators found items that are related to the distribution of methamphetamine.

Investigators also found a firearm at a different residence and according to the homeowner, Hunley brought the gun to the residence after the shooting.

James Calvin Hunley was recently released from prison and is a convicted felon, which means he cannot possess a firearm.

Hunley was charged with the following crimes: