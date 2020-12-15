AP Breakthrough Entertainer Anya Taylor-Joy living in Narnia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a span of seven months this year alone, Anya Taylor-Joy played a meddling British brat in “Emma,” a Russian mutant with teleportation powers in the latest “X-Men” film, and an American orphan who turns out to be a chess phenom who can checkmate grown men by the time she’s 8 in “The Queen’s Gambit.” She’s just getting started. For a remarkable year, Taylor-Joy has been named one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2020. Though she says her skyrocketing fame “can be a bit intense,” the journey has been “a beautiful process.”