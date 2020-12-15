Black man says white trooper beat him with flashlight

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Black man has for the first time spoken publicly about the beating he says he received at the hands of a white Louisiana state trooper who was recently arrested in connection with the incident. Authorities say Trooper Jacob Brown pummeled Aaron Bowman with a flashlight 18 times in 24 seconds during the May 2019 encounter. Aaron Bowman stood on the steps Monday of the Louisiana State Capitol during a news conference with his attorneys. They are calling on officials to release the body camera footage and to immediately fire Brown. Brown has been charged with second-degree battery and malfeasance charges. He has not commented publicly on the case.