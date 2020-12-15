Brazilian leader congratulates Biden on presidential win

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has congratulated Joe Biden for winning the U.S. presidential election against Donald Trump. Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he was “ready to work with the new government” and that he would no longer “discuss” allegations of electoral fraud. Bolsonaro, a far-right populist some have called the “Trump of the Tropics”, considered Trump to be a close ally, often posting videos of himself watching his speeches. Last month, he said he would wait before recognizing a Biden victory, claiming to have information that there had been “a lot of fraud” in the election process.