Councilman: Man exposes himself during city council meeting

8:47 am Virginia news from the Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A councilman says a man exposed himself on camera during a virtual city council meeting in Virginia. Richmond Councilman Mike Jones told WRIC-TV the exposure happened during Monday night’s Richmond city council meeting. The man appeared under the name “Patrick Graham.” But Jones says it was not a city employee who shared that name. The incident happened while a councilwoman was sharing parting words for an outgoing council vice president. It was not seen by people watching online but council members could be seen reacting in surprise. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

