Councilman: Man exposes himself during city council meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A councilman says a man exposed himself on camera during a virtual city council meeting in Virginia. Richmond Councilman Mike Jones told WRIC-TV the exposure happened during Monday night’s Richmond city council meeting. The man appeared under the name “Patrick Graham.” But Jones says it was not a city employee who shared that name. The incident happened while a councilwoman was sharing parting words for an outgoing council vice president. It was not seen by people watching online but council members could be seen reacting in surprise.