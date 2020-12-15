Dangerous travel possible into Wednesday as wintry mix rolls in

High pressure will be anchoring itself across New England tonight and will be wedging cool air against our eastern facing slopes, setting the stage for our next round of winter weather on Wednesday.

Tonight, temps will fall into the 20s, and cloud cover will increase. The wind will begin to pick up as well, with gusts occasionally over 15-20 MPH. As areas of low pressure to our south and east bring moist, warmer air over this dome of cold air in place, we'll see a mix of rain, ice, and snow in most locations, starting early tomorrow and lasting throughout the majority of the day.



A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Bland, Wythe, and Mercer counties 12 AM Wednesday until 12 AM Thursday. See warning here

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Raleigh, and Fayette counties form 4 AM Wednesday until 4 AM Thursday. See warning here

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Pocahontas county. See warning here

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Tazewell county from 12AM Wednesday until 12AM Thursday. See advisory here

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for McDowell and Wyoming counties from 4 AM Wednesday until 4 AM Thursday. See advisory here

Generally, as far as precipitation types and amounts go, the bulk of the snow this time around will be along and especially north of the I-64 corridor, especially across Greenbrier, Pocahontas, norheast Fayette, and even some northern and higher spots of Monroe and Summers counties. Heading further south and west, more mixing will be present, so more sleet & freezing rain will likely fall with the snow. Plain rain will mix in more often across more lower spots far west of I-77 (Buchanan, western Wyoming, western McDowell).

Unlike earlier this week, the ground temps will be a bit colder this time around for many (though warmer layers of air will be present aloft. The ice and snow that falls, will stick more efficiently this time to roadways, and especially elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses. PLEASE BE CAREFUL! Low visibility due to periodic sleet/snow will be possible as well.

The mix looks to wind down Wednesday evening, but scattered snow showers across our higher western facing slopes look to re-develop for a little while behind the departing system into Thursday.

We look dry again by Friday, but will remain on the chilly side. Highs will remain in the 30s to wrap up the work week, eventually climbing back into the 40s over the weekend. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6,10, and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!