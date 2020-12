MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Sheriff Deputy NJ Mason shared these tips for driving safe on winter roads.

-Give yourself extra travel time.

-At stop lights, give yourself extra time and distance for braking.

-Don't slam your brakes.

-Pay attention to your surroundings.

-Pay attention to your speed.

-If your wheels lock up, let off the gas.

-If you find yourself in a skid, let off the gas.