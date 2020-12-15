Doctor breaks down side effects of COVID-19 Vaccine

(WVVA)- The COVID-19 vaccination was developed to keep people safe from covid-19.

But no other vaccine in history has gone from the drawing board into people's arms faster. But like any vaccination, there can be side effects.

V-day dubbed for "Vaccination Day" is what some are calling Tuesday. COVID-19 vaccines are currently being administered throughout the nation, but there are some reported side effects with the brand new vaccine,

"With the first dose those side effects are generally mild, or non existent. They might included headache, fever, muscle aches. Those side effects occur in 8 to 10 percent of people," Dr. Paul Skolnik Chair of Medicine with Carilion Clinic said.

The vaccine against Coronavirus is delivered in two doses given three to four weeks apart. Dr. Skolnik says each inoculation carries potential side-effects.

"With the second dose anywhere between 20 or 40 percent of people will experience some sort of side effect," Skolnik said.

Skolniks says the side effects usually linger for a day, adding everyone should remember it will take time for your body to build the desired protection, a truth for any vaccination. But there are unknowns with COVID-19 vaccines.

"We don't know yet how long immunity will last from the vaccine. We'll have to follow people over time to figure that out. Based on our knowledge of other vaccines it's likely that the immunity will be long lasting. But we always want to know for sure by following people and measuring things. That's the way science works and medicine works. We think it's going to be long-lasting immunity and we'll know for sure as time goes on," Skolnik said.

Skolnik says if you have side effects after the first shot, you still need to make sure you get the second shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to.

If you do experience side effects, you should report them by: CLICKING HERE