Dozens of patients file civil suit after former Beckley VA Medical Center doctor’s guilty plea

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) After a former doctor at the Beckley V.A. Medical Center pleaded guilty in September to federal charges, 44 former patients are coming forward as part of a civil suit against the federal government.



Dr. Jonathan Yates pleaded guilty to depriving veterans of their rights under the color of the law for sexual abuse. Now, the federal government is facing a civil suit on behalf of 44 patients, alleging medical malpractice and negligence with respect to hiring practices at the hospital.



The suit further claims there were employees at the hospital who knew of Dr. Yates' behavior and did nothing to stop him.



The Beckley attorney who filed the suit, Steven New, said the federal government never offered to settle with the victims during the six-month claims process with the U.S. government.



"These veterans deserved the best. The deserved a government-run health care system that would weed out doctors like Dr. Yates, who had incidents in the past. He should never have been allowed to go work for the V.A. Medical Center."



New said the case is still within the statue of limitations if any additional patients come forward.



For the first time as part of the civil suit, the attorney said he will have subpoena power to dig deeper into Yates' past experiences at other hospitals.



Earlier this year, Yates was barred from practicing medicine by the West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine.



He is set to be sentenced on the federal charges on January 4, 2021.