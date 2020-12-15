Dry today; impactful winter weather swings through Wednesday

WINTER STORM WARNINGS are issued for Raleigh, Pocahontas and Fayette counties beginning at 4AM Wednesday and continuing until 4AM Thursday.

WINTER STORM WARNINGS are issued for Wythe, Bland, Giles, Monroe, Summers and Greenbrier counties beginning at 12AM Wednesday and continuing until 12AM Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is issued for Tazewell county beginning at 12AM Wednesday and continuing until 12AM Thursday.

WINTER STORM WATCHES are issued for Buchanan, McDowell and Wyoming counties beginning at 7AM Wednesday and continuing until 4AM Thursday.

Tuesday's Forecast:

A few slick spots are possible throughout the morning hours as temperatures are starting off below freezing. Other than that, no real weather hazards are in store for our Tuesday. High pressure up north is allowing us to stay dry throughout today with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will still be a tad cool reaching into the upper 30s and 40s.

We remain dry tonight but increasing clouds along with gusty winds arrive all in front of the low pressure system. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER Details:

A low pressure system is approaching our area from the south. This in combination with the high pressure up to our north will help bring colder air and allow rain/snow/freezing rain/sleet to head into our area on Wednesday. This event will start early Wednesday morning and continue all day.

A few snow showers are still possible into Thursday for some. This is a tricky forecast all because there could be warming in the upper atmosphere which would make some spots mainly see a rain/freezing rain event. Just one degree can make a difference!

SNOW TOTALS:

Overall-Snow is likely north of the I-64 corridor and a good amount too. The farther south you go, the lesser the snowfall totals. *This map is subject to change as new data comes out!*

Ice accumulation is also a concern. We could see 0.10 of an inch and even upwards to 0.25 of an inch of ice. Dangerous travel along with power outages are possible!

Winds will increase starting tonight and remain breezy all day Wednesday. Gusts will hit 20-30+ MPH. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low-mid 30s. Wednesday night's lows will be below freezing in the 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday we could still deal with slick travel along with some light snowfall.

