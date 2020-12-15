Ellison signs with Concord volleyball

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wednesday is Early National Signing Day across the country, but Tuesday saw Princeton's Samantha Ellison make her commitment to Mountain Lion volleyball official.

The senior earned All-State Special Honorable Mention in Class AAA this season. Although shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ellison was still excited to fit in some matches this fall.

She is also thrilled to be sticking close to home and suit up for CU, as she is already very familiar with the program.

"I've know the girls there for several years -- and Coach [Kate] Dillon coached several of our middle school camps," she said. "So, I really felt close to all of them and I felt really comfortable around them. It would kind of be like a second family going there."

Ellison plans to pursue a pre-veterinary degree at Concord starting next year.