Family and friends of fatal fire victims host candle light vigil

GREENBRIER COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - Last Tuesday, December 8, a devastating fire occurred in Greenbrier County that claimed the lives of six people, including five children and one adult.

This Tuesday, December 15, the family members and some community members came together to host a candle light vigil for the children who died.

The candle light vigil was a small, drive through event, where people could purchase candles that were then lit and placed on the sidewalk in honor of those victims.

The family aimed to keep Tuesday's vigil small. However, Raven Bumgarner, the mother of two of the victims said the outpouring of support from the community, brought her comfort during a difficult time.

"We didn't expect so many people to reach out to us and the whole community has reached out and offering anything they could do to help these boys; it's overwhelming," said Bumgarner.

The organizer of the vigil was Michael Hudson, a family friend and a former volunteer fire fighter.

Hudson said it was important for him to organize it because he knows just how difficult this has been on the family.

"It's been [really] tragic and hrd on them and we just wanted to be out here to lift their spirits and tell them that everything will be okay, and that the boys are in a better place," said Hudson.

According to Bumgarner, the vigil is not the only way the community has reached out to the family.

For example, people are sharing stories, memories, and some have completed special projects in the boys' honor. Many others, are offering to help.

Bumgarner said her sons would be honored by this display of love during a moment of great loss.

"It's awesome because these boys never thought about themselves, they always thought about everyone else, and how to make someone else happy; and make their day," said Bumgarner.

The mother said the best way community members can show their support for the family is to pray for them, and do something nice for someone else this holiday season in honor of her boys.