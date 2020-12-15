Five nursing homes in our area receive COVID-19 Vaccines

(WVVA)- There were a number of nursing homes in our coverage area who started giving out doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located in Bluefield, West Virginia was among 16 nursing homes represented by the AMFM West Virginia Healthcare to vaccinate more than 2,000 employees and 1,200 patients on Tuesday.

AMFM administered those vaccines by their own in-house pharmacy.

Greenbrier Health Care Center, McDowell, Summers, and Wyoming Nursing and Rehabilitation Centers also received vaccines.