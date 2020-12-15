French theater, cinema workers protest against virus closure

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people working in the theater and cinema industries have staged a street demonstration in Paris against the prolonged closure of entertainment facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic. France earlier Tuesday lifted a partial lockdown imposed on Oct. 30, but will still maintain strict measures until at least Jan. 7, including a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., as numbers of infections remain high. Theatres, cinemas and other performance halls, as well as bars and restaurants, will remain shut over the holidays. The government announced last week a 35-million euro ($42 million) additional support package for the cultural sector.