Greenbrier East’s Piner earns 2020 Fulton Walker Award

(WVVA) - Spartan senior Colby Piner has earned the 2020 Fulton Walker Award, as decided by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The accolade is given to the state's top special teams player.

Piner earned First Team All-State honors as an offensive utility. He rushed for just over 1,000 yards on the season, while wracking up nearly 500 receiving yards, as well. Piner also returned four kickoffs for touchdowns -- including the season-opening kickoff against Woodrow Wilson.

Piner will be officially presented with the award at the 74th Victory Awards Dinner in Charleston on May 23, 2021.