Heavy snow forecast in parts of WVa for 2nd time this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Parts of West Virginia are set to get a winter storm for the second time this week. The National Weather Service says significant snowfall is possible Wednesday in the northeastern part of the state, while travelers elsewhere might have to deal with a mix of freezing rain. The eastern half of the state is under a winter storm warning on Wednesday through early Thursday. Forecasters says travel could become almost impossible during the storm. The latest storm comes after another one on Monday dumped more than 7 inches of snow on the state’s highest elevations.