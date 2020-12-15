Hokies AD: More than half of football team contracted virus

Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock painted a stark picture of what the Hokies went through during the football season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Babcock said Tuesday that as many as three-quarters of the team contacted COVID-19. He also says eight of the 10 fulltime coaches also tested positive. The Hokies were missing key players throughout the season and were shorthanded for their regular season finale against Virginia. Virginia Tech did win that one, 33-15.