BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVVA) - Virginia Tech earned its second win over a ranked opponent this season, holding off No. 24 Clemson, 66-60.

Tyrece Radford led the way on Tuesday night, scoring 15 points. Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each tossed in 13 points.

The Hokies (5-1) win their third-consecutive conference opener, with the last two coming against the Tigers.

It's back to non-conference play on Saturday as Virginia Tech welcomes Coppin State at 5:30 p.m.