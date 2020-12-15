Local organizations gather to create “Unity in the Community” and give back for the holidays

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A group of local organizations gathered together to spread a little Christmas cheer to residents and veterans at Mercer Nursing and rehabilitation center.

Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, the Mercer County Honor Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America, American Legion Women's Auxiliary, Disable American Vets, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars collaborated together and delivered more than 100 pairs of socks, and Christmas Cards, along with other gifts.

"We never leave a Veteran behind and that's what we want to let our Veterans know that they are still loved and we care for them. It's just important. We just want to show love. This is the season to show love and that's what we're all about is showing love," Alethia Gore, Service Officer for Disabled Americans Vets.

"Some of the residents here have no family or no one who visits them on a regular basis. So we're hoping that these tokens of appreciation will just give recognition to them so that they can have some holiday cheer like the rest of us," Dassa Giles, President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Bluefield Alumnae Chapter said.

"They will love getting their gifts. The look on their face, we take pictures when they open their gifts and they will be happy some of them will even cry. This gives them a little Christmas cheer from local people that really care about them," Jan Pence, Activity Director for the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation said.

The Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will distribute those gifts to each resident and Veteran this Friday during their annual Christmas party.