MacKenzie Scott donates $30M to Virginia State University

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — A donation from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to Virginia State University has become the largest single donor gift in the historically Black college’s history. The $30 million donation by Scott was announced Tuesday in a post that detailed the nearly $4.2 billion in gifts given to nonprofit organizations by the philanthropist this year. The university said the money would go toward “broader opportunities focusing on a holistic approach to academic excellence.” This year, Forbes named Scott one of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women for 2020. She has also made donations to several other historically Black colleges and universities.