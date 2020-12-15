Noun describing social distancing is Dutch word of the year

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — One-and-a-half-meter-society is the Dutch word of the year by a (social) distance. Anderhalvemetersamenleving, a compound noun describing life under the Dutch government’s 1.5-meter (5-foot) social distancing requirement, was the runaway winner of a vote held by the Van Dale dictionary company. The lengthy new word, which was added to the dictionary in April during the first spike in Dutch coronavirus infections, garnered just under 30% of some 12,000 votes in the annual competition. The results were announced Tuesday, the day the Netherlands began a strict five-week lockdown to counter recent sharp rises in new infections.