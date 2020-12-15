Parham carries VMI past Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 106-72

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Greg Parham had 17 points to lead six VMI players in double figures as the Keydets easily beat Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 106-72. Sean Conway added 15 points for the Keydets (5-2). Myles Lewis chipped in 12 points. Trey Bonham and Kamdyn Curfman each added 11 points. Parham shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Lewis also had three blocks. Tyrese Duncan had 15 points for the Pioneers. Chris Rawlins and Tyron Duncan added 11 points.