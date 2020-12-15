Paris city hall fined for naming too many women to top jobs

PARIS (AP) — Paris city hall has been fined 90,000 euros ($109,408) for having appointed too many women to top positions in 2018, in breach of a law aimed at ensuring gender balance. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo denounced the fine as “unfair” and “absurd” on Tuesday during a meeting of the city council. In year 2018, 11 women and 5 men — representing just over 30% — were appointed to senior positions in the Paris city hall. A 2013 law was requiring a minimum of 40% of appointments for each gender. Since then, the law has been changed to provide for exceptions to nominations when the gender balance is respected overall. In Paris city hall, 47% of people in senior position are women.