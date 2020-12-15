Police identify 4 people fatally shot in West Virginia home

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Police have released the names of four people who were fatally shot in southern West Virginia. The bodies were found Sunday at a home in Elkview. Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford on Monday identified the victims as 37-year-old Daniel Dale Long, 39-year-old Risa Mae Saunders, 12-year-old Gage Ripley and 3-year-old Jameson Long. Rutherford has said all of the victims are related. He says each victim appeared to have been shot. The sheriff says a 16-year-old male has been charged in the deaths.