Princeton native, actor encouraging people to donate for local blessing boxes

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - Months ago, WVVA informed viewers about blessing boxes popping up in our area. The boxes are filled with food. People can take what they need. You can also replenish the food and donate as well.

On Tuesday night, there's a way for you to help donate money for blessing boxes in Princeton and other ones in our area. You can do it from the comfort of your home.

The cast of the movie 'A Christmas Tree Miracle' will be holding a cast reunion on the movie's Facebook page Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET. There will be a link available for you to donate money for blessing boxes in our area. To watch the reunion, visit the movie's Facebook page here.

Tuesday afternoon, WVVA spoke with Princeton native and actor Kevin Sizemore on why giving back to his hometown is so important to him.

The move 'A Christmas Tree Miracle' was filmed in Wheeling, WV and premiered at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton about seven years ago. It's available on Amazon Prime.