Raleigh County Commission awards last of Cares Act Funding

RALEIGH COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - Tuesday December 15, was the last day for counties in West Virginia to distribute their cares act funding given by Governor Jim Justice.

The Raleigh County County Commission awarded the last of the funding to Food for Body and Soul, Brian's Safe House, and Sparrow's Nest.

Food for Body and Soul received $12,000 and Brian's Safehouse and Sparrow's Nest received $12,773 each.

Leon Brush, the co-founder of Brian's Safehouse and Sparrow's Nest said this money is a generous gift in a challenging year.

"This pandemic has destroyed many many lives and we have felt the effect of it within our own ministry," said Brush. "We're seeing it all around us, so this is a real boost and it's an amazing gift and it will help the residents of Raleigh County, those who cannot help themselves."



Brian's Safehouse and Sparrow's Nest are both organizations that help people who are battling substance abuse.

Brush said the money they received from the commission will go toward operations.