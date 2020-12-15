Residents, staff at Summers County nursing home receive COVID-19 vaccine

SUMMERS COUNTY (WVVA) - Coronavirus vaccinations have begun in the Mountain State.

Residents and Staff at Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center received their first doses today, according to the facility's Facebook page.









"We are celebrating Vaccination Day!" the post reads. "It is a wonderful and historic day as our patients and employees have been receiving the COVID-19 vaccinations today!"

Summers Nursing and Rehab was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak last month that resulted in nine deaths, according to the WVDHHR dashboard.

Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation, which is operated by the same company, also received - and injected - its first doses of the vaccine on Tuesday.

Stick with WVVA as we continue to monitor this developing story.