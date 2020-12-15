Sanctioned Turkish official thinks US relations won’t change

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish defense official sanctioned by the United States says bilateral relations will not be affected despite the Trump administration’s decision to finally punish Turkey for its purchase of a Russian air defense system. Ismail Demir, the head of Turkey’s military procurement agency, emphasized that Turkey and the U.S. are NATO allies who will continue working together. Monday’s sanctions are part of a U.S. law aimed at pushing back on Russian influence. They target Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries, Demir and three other senior officials. Ankara has angered Washington by buying and testing the S-400 missile defense system. It has insisted that it was not offered the U.S. Patriot systems and was forced to buy the Russian system instead for its national security.