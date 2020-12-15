Sundance Film Festival unveils slate for 1st virtual edition

A Questlove-directed documentary about the other major music event of the summer of 1969 and documentaries about the creators of Sesame Street and the coronavirus pandemic in China are among the 72 feature films debuting at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Organizers on Tuesday unveiled a robust and diverse slate for the festival. It will be largely virtual due to the pandemic. Actor Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut “Passing.” The film is about two light-skinned Black women who choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York. “Passing” is among the highest profile debuts. Tickets for the festival go on sale on January 7.