The AP names its Breakthrough Entertainers of 2020

The Associated Press has named five Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year for 2020. They are Anya Taylor-Joy, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sarah Cooper and Finneas. Each one of these performers broke through into the mainstream and made a mark on entertainment this year, despite the pandemic and, in the case of Edgar-Jones, perhaps because of it. The AP’s fourth annual list spotlights how fast fame can come. It took a mere four months from when Cooper started posting videos of herself on TikTok lip-synching President Donald Trump to filming her own hourlong Netflix special alongside Helen Mirren.