Troopers investigate fatal Tazewell County crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVVA) - Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Tazewell County.

Around 9:15 pm Monday, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4100 Block of Red Root Ridge Rd. (Route 617).

A pickup truck was traveling North when it ran off the right side of the road, and struck a tree.

The driver, Richard L. Johnson, 50, of Raven, Va., died at the scene.

Information is limited as the crash remains under investigation.

