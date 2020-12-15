UK urged to ax ‘rash’ easing of restrictions over Christmas

LONDON (AP) — The British government is facing mounting calls to reassess plans to ease coronavirus restrictions over the Christmas period following a spike in new cases that will see tougher rules imposed on London. There are growing concerns that the planned limited relaxation of restrictions next week will see a further escalation in infections and further pressure on the National Health Service in the new year. London Mayor Sadiq Khan was among those calling on the government on Tuesday to look again at the easing of coronavirus restrictions for five days around Christmas. London is to face tougher restrictions from Wednesday following a spike in virus infections.