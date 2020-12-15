US Marshals arrest West Virginia man in fatal bar shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service has announced that federal and state authorities have arrested a man wanted in a West Virginia bar shooting that killed two people. The service said law enforcement officers and Marshals took 26-year-old Devon Maurice Carey into custody Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio. Carey is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Audra J. Perry and 29-year-old Marcus D. Graham at a Huntington, West Virginia, bar on Sept. 3. Carey has been taken to an Ohio jail. Formal charges haven’t been announced. Huntington police, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and the Ironton Police Department assisted in the arrest.