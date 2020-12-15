Virginia’s healthcare workers start receiving vaccinations

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Healthcare workers in Virginia started receiving the state’s first doses of a coronavirus vaccine. The shots that were given on Tuesday kicked off what is likely to be a months-long process of inoculating people from the potentially deadly disease. The Ballad Health system broadcast live video of registered nurse Emily Boucher getting her first shot in an area of southwestern Virginia. Boucher works at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon. She spoke of COVID-19 patients “who are alone and lonely and scared” and the healthcare workers who sometimes hold up phones to patients’ ears “so they can hear a familiar voice.” Several health care workers at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in the eastern part of the state also received injections.