VSP investigating fatal crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, December 14th, at around 9:15 am, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4100 block of Red Root Ridge Rd. on Route 617.

Police discovered a 2003 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck that was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the truck, 50-year old Richard L. Johnson of Raven, VA died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.